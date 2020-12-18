CHART | More agencies upgrade India’s FY21 GDP forecast after Q2 data

Earlier this week, SBI had slashed its contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent from 10.9 per cent.

On the back of softer-than-expected economic contraction in the July-September quarter, around 15 major agencies, banks, and research firms have lowered their forecast of negative GDP growth for the full year. Four have done so in the past one week or so. These include Asian Development Bank, State Bank of India, Fitch, and India Ratings. (See chart)

Before that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also upgraded its GDP forecast to a contraction of 7.5 per cent from 9.5 per cent seen before the July-September GDP print.

Earlier this week, SBI had slashed its contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent from 10.9 per cent. It also forecast a GDP growth of 0.1 per cent for the October-December quarter.

“Positive momentum of various economic indicators including RTO transactions, revenue collection at RTO, revenue earning of freight traffic, weekly food arrival, petrol and diesel consumption continued in November. Even our business activity index which is based on high frequency indicators shows improving momentum after a modest decline in the week of Diwali,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Adviser at SBI.

Ghosh said even as growth outlook had improved, the decline in government expenditure has been quite significant to Rs 3.62 lakh crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 4.86 lakh crore in Q1FY21. The revenue and capital expenditure both declined in Q2 compared to Q1, with larger decline witnessed in revenue expenditure, he said.

A day later ICRA Ltd also improved its growth projections for India, to a 7.8 per cent contraction from 11 per cent seen earlier. It projects a small contraction for October-December at 1 per cent, and a positive growth of 1.3 per cent in January-March.

“Subsequently, improving economic fundamentals, a bright outlook for the rabi season, and the visibility of vaccine availability are expected to strengthen demand,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA Ltd.

“The recovery under way in the Indian economy in Q3FY21 is fragile, and appears prone to risks related to rising costs, as well as a re-appearance of supply-side disruptions in some states,” Nayar, however, warned.

Nayar said the spending seen during the festive season was driven by pent-up demand, and consumption is yet to fully stabilise in various sectors. While many indicators have displayed growth in the ongoing quarter relative to a weak performance in the same period in FY20, volumes still remain below FY19 levels in a number of sectors, highlighting that a full recovery remains somewhat distant, she said.