App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Chaotic' Brexit would threaten European unity for a generation: UK

A deal on Britain's divorce from the bloc which both sides want to strike by late October, with an eye towards a formal separation on March 29, 2019 is still up in the air, with Brussels sticking to its red lines

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will once again warn that a Brexit with no deal between London and the European Union could threaten the continent's unity for a generation, according to his office.

"One of the biggest threats to European unity would be a chaotic no-deal Brexit," Hunt was to say in a speech at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, advance excerpts of the address provided by the Foreign Office reveal.

Hunt, who replaced Boris Johnson in July amid discord over how London should handle Brexit, was to say Britain would manage  "we have faced many greater challenges in our history"  but the European Union would suffer a serious blow.

"The risk of a messy divorce... would be a fissure in relations between European allies that would take a generation to heal  a geostrategic error for Europe at an extremely vulnerable time in our history," Hunt was to say.

related news

A deal on Britain's divorce from the bloc which both sides want to strike by late October, with an eye towards a formal separation on March 29, 2019 is still up in the air, with Brussels sticking to its red lines.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, refused late last month to approve British Prime Minister Theresa May's latest plan, which would have sought to keep a "hard" border from being established between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"As I have been saying to European governments, now is the time for the European Commission to engage with an open mind with the fair and constructive proposals made by the prime minister," Hunt was to say.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Brexit #Economy #European Union #United Kingdom #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.