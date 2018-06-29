Changing auditors? Corporate affairs ministry wants to know handover process

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has asked details from audit firms and independent auditors regarding the extent to which a piece of information is handed over when an auditor exits a firm and new one joins in.

The ministry has sent a list of 45 questions to these companies and bodies, asking them for an explanation pertaining to series of abrupt resignations of auditors, a source told Moneycontrol.

“The government wants to know the extent to which some details about a company is shared by an auditor who exits and when a new one joins an organization,” the source said.

The source added that “We will call auditors, audit committee chairman and independent directors to gauge exact situation of companies where auditors have resigned abruptly”.

The role of an auditor is crucial as it is supposed to provide a fair view of companies’ annual accounts and its financial position, according to Companies Act, 2013. It also has the right to access records of all the subsidiaries of a particular company, and whether the financial statements comply with the accounting standards.

Since auditors are kept in loop for most of the day-to-day financial transactions pertaining to a company, it is strange that auditors could never sense any form of mishandling of funds.

“In fact, when an auditor is aware of almost every financial transaction of a company, why didn’t they intervene immediately,” the source said, adding that this was also was one of the question that was sent to the auditors by the ministry.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that MCA has asked western regional directors of the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to investigate 42 listed companies whose auditors resigned abruptly by May-end. The probe will focus on finding whether there were any financial irregularities at the firms along with ascertaining the real reason behind the auditors’ resignations.

The ministry is not happy with the way auditors resigned from these companies. Auditors said they had taken this step as companies had failed to provide them with certain information. On their part, companies also did not mention why the auditors had quit in their filling and did not address the allegations made by the auditors, which is unacceptable.

Auditors have been working with some of these company accounts for many years now and their sudden resignation is a cause of concern. The auditors will also be under scrutiny as they have not particularly informed the MCA about the reason behind their resignation.