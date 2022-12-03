 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandigarh aims to phase out fuel vehicles, but will there be enough EVs to meet the ambitious targets?

Dec 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Chandigarh is among the 20 states and union territories (UTs) that have unveiled their separate policies to promote EV sales so far, after the centre unveiled its first phase of the FAME India Scheme.

An electric bus run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) near Mayur Vihar. Photo by Manish Kumar/Mongabay.

-Chandigarh aims to phase out 100% registration of fuel bikes in two years and 50% registration of fuel cars within five years to promote electric vehicles, as per its new EV policy. -However, local auto dealers and civil society members called the policy unjust. They say the EV market in India is still at a nascent stage and yet to pass through the affordability, accessibility, and adaptability tests. -Experts want governments to focus more on pushing the development of cost-effective EV models and setting up public charging infrastructure rather than forcing consumers to buy EVs by curbing registration of fuel vehicles.

by Vivek Gupta

 

The north Indian union territory of Chandigarh, in its electric vehicle policy released on September 20 this year, aims to phase out fuel-based vehicles and promote electric vehicles by putting restrictions on registrations of the former.

The policy’s goal is to accelerate adoption of EVs in Chandigarh which, it says, should contribute to 70% of new vehicle registrations by the end of policy period, which is five years from the date of notification. According to Dharam Pal, an advisor to the UT administrator, this policy, with such targets, is the first of its kind in India.

According to the policy, Chandigarh will no longer accept registration of the three-wheeler diesel and petrol passenger autos, from immediate effect.