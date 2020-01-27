CFOs must be made legally liable in case of outright fraud: Prabal Basu Roy

A former Group CFO with an accountancy background, Prabal Basu Roy is a Sloan Fellow from the London Business School. He currently manages a PE fund and advises startups. He is also quite vocal on corporate governance issues in the Indian corporate sector. In a chat with Shalini S. Dagar, he shares his views on board governance in the context of recent high profile cases of failure. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

Q: While many experts claim that India's laws are as good as they get in terms of corporate governance, the last few years have seen some of our most respected names fall. What is the one thing that ails corporate boards?

A: We have the legislation. And, it is very robust. The reason why it is not working has to do with culture. I have seen this in Korea, Malaysia and other countries, and it is very much prevalent in India, too. The degree varies. Effectively, one reason is that you cannot legislate something as fundamental as independence -- the independence of the board members. These are all issues of relationships, deep connections, the inability to be direct and many associated cultural issues. That, to my mind, is the one all pervading reason which results in such situations in India, despite having among the best legislation.

Q: So, is it futile to try and regulate?

A: Regulation only pushes you to a certain extent. How you manage the spirit of the regulation is important. This is reflected in all facets of life, not just in the corporate sector. We are good at following the letter of the law, but the spirit does not come to us naturally. We have come a long way, but progress is slow. These things take time. So, I am optimistic.

Q: What can be done to improve matters?

A: One, of course, is more and more regulation. The second is to build trust. There are many different but interconnected players in the ecosystem -- auditors, internal auditors, statutory auditors, rating agencies etc. The strength of this system works only if there is rigour in all the working components of the entire ecosystem.

In the centre of all this is the one who really holds it together -- the CFO, a professional CFO. This person holds it all together but is nowhere in the picture.

Depending on the type of the company, the CFO either feels intimidated and just falls in line or in very well run companies, the CFO speaks his mind, but only up to a point. That is the crux of the issue according to me. Hence, all the blame for the failure is falling on the Audit Committee and then on the board.

While everything is linked, the basic issue is that this wheel does not work because professionals are not standing up. That can only change due to punitive legislation. I think CFOs must be made criminally liable for participating in cases of outright fraud. The intent of the promoter is actually executed by the CFO. In 95 percent of the cases, unless the CFO is involved you cannot perpetrate a fraud. So, punitive legislation to make CFOs legally liable, (if not criminally liable) is very, very important.

Q: Are boards of Indian companies evaluating themselves as Companies Act, 2013 ? What is a good way to do so?

A: Very few probably are evaluating themselves. In the context of the corporate failures and governance deficit that arise today, trust in boards and audit committees is key.

Disclosure in the proper sense is critical, not just to meet stock exchange requirements. How are discussions taking place in Boards on critical decisions. There is no visibility on how the differences with auditors, if any, are resolved.

So communication, transparency and skilling is very important. The latter because, especially in audit committees, we have Board members who have no knowledge of accounting standards and they are expected to give an opinion on the accounts in a few hours. So skilling is a very big issue. These measures can play a large role in rebuilding trust.

Q: SEBI has again offered a breather for top companies to split the role of the Chairman and Managing Director. The split in the CMD role -- why is it so difficult for Indian companies?

A: One is that nobody wants to give up power. And the second reason is that, for the CMD, the principal promoter or professional manager, all the sins of their past will come up when a new person comes to the table, because the new CEO will then be responsible. When a new person comes in, there is (usually) an attempt to ring fence themselves (from failings of the past). So that is the real situation.

Effectively, it (the delayed deadline) shows the power of such people on the regulatory system.