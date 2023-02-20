 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cereal prices likely to remain elevated going into next fiscal: Crisil report

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Domestic production of cereals has grown consistently in the past 50 years. However, prices of cereals have risen faster. The weighted average crop price index for cereal crops logged 3-4 per cent CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) over fiscals 2017-2022, it said in a report.

Prices of cereals are unlikely to rise further as witnessed in the recent past but may remain elevated well into the next fiscal due to vagaries of climate change, strong global and domestic demand, rating agency Crisil said.

Even in the current fiscal, prices of cereals have risen significantly on-year in the first nine months -- of wheat and paddy by 8-11 per cent and of maize, jowar and bajra by 27-31 per cent, it added.

"....the price sentiment for cereal crops is expected to be strong in absolute terms," Crisil said.