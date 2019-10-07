App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's green nod to Rs 1,400 cr airport project in Kutch

The proposed project to be developed by Mundra International Airport Pvt Ltd was recently approved by the Union Environment Ministry after taking into consideration the views of an expert panel.

The Centre has given its green nod for developing a commercial airport in Kutch, Gujarat, entailing an investment of about Rs 1,400 crore, according to an official document.

The proposed project to be developed by Mundra International Airport Pvt Ltd was recently approved by the Union Environment Ministry after taking into consideration the views of an expert panel.

The environment clearance has been given to Mundra International Airport's proposed project subject to the compliance of certain conditions, the document added.

The company has been asked to obtain the clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for safety and project facilities.

The project, which is estimated to generate employment for over 8,000 persons, is proposed to be commissioned in 2021-22.

The proposal is to develop the existing airstrip in Mundra into a full-fledged commercial airport serving Boeing 747-400 category aircraft. A dedicated aerospace manufacturing facility will also be a part of the project.

Besides improved air connectivity in the region and employment for local people, Mundra International said the proposed project is expected to bring improvement in education, community health, sustainable livelihood and rural infrastructural fronts.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #Economy #India

