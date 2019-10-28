App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's green nod for Rs 819 cr Kochi water metro project

The Union Environment Ministry has given the final environment clearance to the proposed project after taking into account the views of its green panel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image

The Centre has given the environment clearance for Rs 819 crore water metro project that aims to provide better connectivity of islands around Kochi with the mainland, according to official document.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), a joint venture firm of the Centre and Kerala government, is the implementing agency of the proposed project.

As per the proposal, the project will cover 15 identified routes in Kochi connecting 38 terminals across 10 island communities across 78.2 km channel length and two boatyards.

KMRL has proposed to take up development of 7 additional terminals (Info Park, Vaduthala, Njarackal, Mulavukad View Point and Embarkation jetty) as a social initiative, the document added.

The cost of the proposed project is pegged at Rs 819 crore and about 9.51 hectare of land to be acquired for it.

According to KMRL, the proposed metro project aims to provide easy access to scenic islands around the mainland Kochi besides will enhance overall employment opportunities.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 01:39 pm

