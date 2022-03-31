English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Centre's fiscal deficit jumps to 82.7% of FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022

    The fiscal deficit rose sharply in February, having amounted to 58.9 percent of the full-year target in April 2021-January 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

    The Centre's fiscal deficit jumped to 82.7 percent of the FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022, data released on March 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

    The fiscal deficit had amounted to 76.0 percent of the full-year target for the corresponding period of FY21.

    While the latest numbers on the government's finances continue to show the Centre is on track to meet its revised fiscal deficit target of 6.9 percent of GDP for FY22, February saw a sharp rise in the deficit.

    The fiscal deficit had amounted to 58.9 percent of the full-year target in April 2021-January 2022.

    In February, the Centre recorded a fiscal deficit of Rs 3.79 lakh crore, more than double of what it posted in the corresponding period last year.

    Close

    Related stories

    The huge increase in the fiscal deficit in February was because of transfers to states. In February, the Centre transferred Rs 2.42 lakh crore to states as against Rs 95,082 crore in January and Rs 35,281 crore in February 2021.

    As a result, even though the Centre's gross tax revenue in February was up 17.6 percent year-on-year at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, net tax revenue was a negative Rs 66,550 crore. Total receipts, too, saw a reduction of Rs 44,236 crore in February, which helped push up the fiscal deficit.

    On the expenditure side, total spending in February was up 11.0 percent on year at Rs 3.34 lakh crore, with capital expenditure at Rs 43,495 crore.
    APR 2021-FEB 2022 (in Rs lakh crore)YoY CHANGE (IN %)% OF FY22 TARGET
    Total receipts18.2729.3%83.9%
        Net tax revenue14.8121.8%83.9%
        Non-tax revenue3.10101.1%98.8%
        Divestment0.14-47.4%17.3%
    Total expenditure31.4411.5%83.4%
        Capital expenditure4.8519.7%80.6%
    Fiscal deficit13.17-6.3%82.7%

    Overall, the Centre's capital expenditure in April 2021-February 2022 amounted to Rs 4.85 lakh crore, up 19.7 percent, while total expenditure was 11.5 percent higher at Rs 31.44 lakh crore.

    On the income side, total receipts were 29.3 percent higher in the first 10 months of FY22, with non-tax revenue more than twice of what was collected in the same period of FY21.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #capex #Economy #Finance Ministry #fiscal deficit
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 04:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.