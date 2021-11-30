MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre's April-October fiscal deficit at 36.3% of Budget estimates for FY22

The Centre's fiscal deficit for April to October is well below last year's at Rs 20,200 crore as against Rs 39,200 crore.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

The Centre's fiscal deficit during April to October, that is the first seven months of the year, is well below last year's at Rs 20,200 crore as against Rs 39,200 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

It is also 36.3 percent less than the Budget estimates for FY22, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) has revealed. The central government had set a fiscal deficit target of Rs 15.07 lakh crore for the financial year.

The CGA had stated a month ago that the union government’s fiscal deficit has worked out to be Rs 5.26 lakh crore, which was 35 percent of the budget estimates at the end of September 2021.

The deficit figures in the current fiscal appear much better than the previous financial year, when they had soared greatly, primarily due to a jump in COVID-19 related expenditures.

Meanwhile, the revenue receipts were at 70.5 percent of this year Budget estimates as against 34.2 percent last year. At the same time, total expenditure stood at 524 percent of the Budget target vs 54.6 percent last year.

Close
The capital expenditure for the current fiscal stands at 45.7 percent of Budget estimates whereas it was 47.9 percent last year. India’s net tax collection was at 68 percent  of the FY 22 Budget target; last year it was 35.2 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #fiscal deficit
first published: Nov 30, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.