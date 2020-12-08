Centre working on new strategy to rebuild media, public outreach: Report

Representational Image

The Centre is working on a new strategy to rebuild its media and public outreach - with nine union ministers focussing on 10 areas, as well as ways, in which criticism can be addressed and positive messages can be spread wider, Hindustan Times reported.

The recommendations which are a part of the report accessed by HT were made after multiple rounds of sittings by the group of ministers (GoM). The recommendations include working with influencers, developing strategies to intensify messages through media involvement and also developing outreach programmes at state and district levels.

Additionally, the suggestions also include building Prasar Bharati News Service as the key news agency of the country and DD International along the lines of “best international public broadcasters”, HT reported.

Two officials aware of the discussions confirmed the same, requesting anonymity, HT reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The GoM was formed to streamline communication strategy a few months ago. We felt that there was a need to assess how we could reach out in a more effective manner. Various ministers were part of it to remove gaps in government communication. During Covid, small media outlets found it difficult to collect information and get videos. We figured out we needed to share videos too,” said one of the sources.

“This process has been underway for some time now,” the second official added.

The group of ministers includes union cabinet ministers namely - Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, S Jaishankar and Prakash Javadekar. It also includes union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Babul Supriyo and Hardip Singh Puri. So far the group has met six times since June 14. The recommendations will now be sent to the Cabinet Secretariat, HT reported.

The 10 key narratives include highlighting government initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India’s standing in the global community and the country’s soft power. A group of secretaries have also been formed to oversee the ten key narratives.

Furthermore, the proposals also intend to focus on social media discourse by tracking the negative influencers and engaging with the positive influencers to ensure that the government’s message is put across in the right view. Additionally, the GoM also proposes to distinguish the journalists who are neutral or pro government in stance and have recently lost their jobs so as to utilise their expertise, the report stated.

The GoM also proposed that a separate communication wing be established and a strong Fact Check Unit be set up to ensure that social media is used effectively for targeted communication.

As per the report, steps have also been undertaken to ensure that the reporting on digital media platforms is not biased due to the foreign investment element. It has been decided to put a cap of 26 percent for foreign investment and the implementation of the same is underway, HT reported.

Concerns regarding the foreign media coverage too have been raised with a member proposing that restrictions be put in interacting with foreign media journalists, HT reported.

The report concluded that international outreach is a significant part for putting across the government’s viewpoint in international forums. It also suggested that volunteers from National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and National Youth Corps be involved for enhancing the local level outreach, as per the report.

The GoM has also suggested that every minister identifies two major public outreach programmes for one day each of pre and post event publicity so that there is a coverage of the government programmes 300 days of year, according to the report.