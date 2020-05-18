App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:22 PM IST

Centre withdraws order directing employers to pay wages even during lockdown

On March 29, the home ministry has issued an order directing employers to make payment of wages to workers without any deduction even while their businesses remain closed during the lockdown

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre has withdrawn its earlier order directing employers to ensure payment of wages to workers even if their businesses remain shuttered during the ongoing lockdown.

This followed the announcement of fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 17.

On March 29, the home ministry has issued an order directing employers to make payment of wages to workers without any deduction even while their businesses remain closed during the lockdown.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"All the employers, be it in industry or shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplaces, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown," the order stated.

Following the order, several business owners and employers approached the Supreme Court against the home ministry's order which allowed for action to be taken against those found in violation. The apex court had accordingly restrained the government from taking any coercive action against such companies.

Industry bodies had also opposed the MHA order citing their own cash flow issues as the reason behind their inability to make timely wage payments.

Businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat due to the sudden halt in economic activity due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. India has now entered the fourth phase of the lockdown, with fresh guidelines issued by the Centre in this regard.

Read More | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:22 pm

