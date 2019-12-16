App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre will not renege on GST compensations: Nirmala Sitharaman

The remarks come at a time when states like Maharashtra and Kerala have been demanding the compensation sooner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured states that the Centre will not "renege" on the promise of GST compensations. The delays to pass on the money are due to a slip in collections and the states have nothing to be embarrassed about, she said.

The remarks come at a time when states like Maharashtra and Kerala have been demanding the compensation sooner.

"It is certainly their right, I am not denying. At the same time, I am also making clear to say that I am not reneging on that. States will be given. We are certainly not reneging on it.

Close

"I admit that the payments which had to go the compensation head have not been given for two months slot," Sitharaman said, addressing the Times Network's India Economic Conclave through video conferencing.

related news

The GST Council, the highest decision making body for indirect tax, is slated to hold its meeting on December 18.

"I do not want them (states) to feel embarrassed because it's not their fault nor is it personally my fault," she said, admitting that the GST collections have been much lower than expectations.

She attributed the dip in collections to a slip in GST filing due to natural calamities and also due to a slowdown in consumption that has a direct impact on the collections.

"I am working with the states. Each of them have taken a lot of effort from their end to improve the GST collection. I guess with their efforts and the centre and revenue department officials...the prospects of improving GST collection is likely to go up," she said.

When asked about reports of cuts in GST rates, Sitharaman said there is no such call to review.

"I don't think, I am even talking about raising or rationalising the slabs at all at this stage. But Eventually at some time the GST Council would want to talk about it, but I am not readying myself for this particular meeting on this particular issue," she said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Centre #GST #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.