Centre unlikely to relax 80% mandatory land acquisition rule for highway projects

The ministry of road transport and highways is unlikely to ease land acquisition rules, which made it mandatory to acquire at least 80 percent of requisite land before starting an infrastructure project.

“There is no such proposal in the works,” an official told Moneycontrol adding that the requirement to acquire 80 percent land for build-operate-transfer (BOT) and 90 percent land for engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) mode stands intact.

The official refuted media reports doing the round that union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, could put forward a policy relaxing the rule.

The report said that Gadkari could give his final nod to the proposal of reducing mandatory land acquisition from 80 present to 50 percent.

“The minister is very strict regarding highway projects… Easing the land acquisition rule is completely against his stand,” another official added.

Many projects were stuck in the past due to failure of the government to acquire land, hence such a proposal is uncalled for, the official added.

Gadkari has, time and again, reiterated that land acquisition problems were “root-cause” of projects being stuck in the previous tenure.

“I am saddened to see the state of land acquisition… There were projects, worth Rs 3.85 trillion, stuck in our ministry (before 2014)… Thus, we decided not to give appointment date to contractors unless 80 percent land acquisition is done,” Gadkari had said at an event in New Delhi in June.

While maintaining that progress on highways’ project has picked up pace in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Gadkari said that work in Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal remained a concern.

“Land acquisition, utility shifting and forest clearance continue to mar the progress in the sector,” he had said.

Interestingly Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Centre’s recent “engineering-marvel” which was constructed in about 500 days and was inaugurated in May this year, was delayed by over 10 years due to land acquisition.

Supreme Court had ordered in 2006 to construct a ring-road, bypassing the national capital, to solve its traffic and pollution woes. The project, however, was delayed as farmers (especially in Noida and Greater Noida) didn’t agree to surrender their land against the remuneration being offered.

According to a report in a national daily, over 700 farmers are yet to be compensated by the Centre for their land. Compensation worth Rs 32 crore (Rs five lakh each) is still pending with the Centre.

The report also highlighted that certain sections of the land, acquired by the government, were not utilised for constructing the 135 kilometer expressway.

“This land either has to be notified or the farmers need to be compensated,” the report said. There are about 15-20 such farmers.

Centre envisions to complete 300 highway projects by March 2019, at max by June next year under ‘Mission 300’. These include 127 projects by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and close to 153 projects by the ministry and NHIDCL collectively. Of these 300, 103 are to be completed by the end of next quarter.

The highways ministry under Modi-government reported time over-run for close to 44 projects. While 23 projects that started in 2016 are still incomplete, about 21 projects of 2015 are work-in-progress. 20 projects belong to 2017-18 and 2018-19.