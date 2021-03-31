Government to borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore in April-September

Source: Reuters

The central government will borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore in the first six months of 2021-22. This is about 60.06 percent of the full-year gross borrowing target of Rs 12 lakh crore.

For the current financial year (2020-21), the gross borrowing estimate was revised to Rs 12.8 lakh crore as against the budget estimate of Rs 7.8 lakh crore, an increase of 64 per cent.

However, while announcing the gross borrowing for April-September 2021-22, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said the centre has borrowed a record gross Rs 13.71 lakh crore in 2020-21

This huge jump in borrowing was necessitated due to a massive hit on the centre's tax and non-tax revenue on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide lockdown in April-June 2020 and the resultant economic slowdown.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)