Centre to allot additional food grains under PMGKAY as more states opt for lockdown

The Centre expects the total outgo of food grains to be approximately 80 lakh metric ton.

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
The state/UT-wise allocation of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet on May 5 approved the allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase for two months.

The Centre will provide 5 kg foodgrain per person for free in May and June. This is expected to benefit 79.88 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA), including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Centre had launched PMGKAY in March last year after the country went into a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state/UT-wise allocation of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of the existing allocation ratio under NFSA, it added.

PMO also said that the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

A decision will be taken keeping in mind partial and local lockdown situations, and adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and COVID-induced constraints.

"The allocation of additional food grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 crore individuals would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs 25332.92 crore," the statement said, adding that the estimated cost of rice will be Rs. 36789.2 per metric ton and Rs 25731.4 per metric ton for wheat.

"Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19. No poor family will suffer on account of the non-availability of food grains due to disruption in the next two months," PMO said.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi
first published: May 5, 2021 02:33 pm

