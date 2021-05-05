Centre to allot additional food grains under PMGKAY as more states opt for lockdown

The state/UT-wise allocation of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet on May 5 approved the allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase for two months.

The Centre will provide 5 kg foodgrain per person for free in May and June. This is expected to benefit 79.88 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA), including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Centre had launched PMGKAY in March last year after the country went into a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state/UT-wise allocation of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of the existing allocation ratio under NFSA, it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

PMO also said that the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

A decision will be taken keeping in mind partial and local lockdown situations, and adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and COVID-induced constraints.

The Centre expects the total outgo of food grains to be approximately 80 lakh metric ton.

"The allocation of additional food grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 crore individuals would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs 25332.92 crore," the statement said, adding that the estimated cost of rice will be Rs. 36789.2 per metric ton and Rs 25731.4 per metric ton for wheat.

"Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19. No poor family will suffer on account of the non-availability of food grains due to disruption in the next two months," PMO said.