Centre stopped supply of onion at controlled price to Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

It is sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to the city for the last two-three days, the chief minister told reporters.
Amid the rise in onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Centre of stopping the supply of the kitchen staple at controlled price to the Delhi government.It is sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to the city for the last two-three days, the chief minister told reporters.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 01:10 pm