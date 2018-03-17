App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 16, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, states sanction Rs 10,000 crore refunds due to exporters: Finance Ministry

In a statement the ministry said many of the errors plaguing the claims for refunds are on account of inadequate familiarisation of the exporters with the GST laws and data entry errors in the various GSTRs / forms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre and states have sanctioned more than Rs 10,000 crore as GST refunds to exporters, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In a statement the ministry said many of the errors plaguing the claims for refunds are on account of inadequate familiarisation of the exporters with the GST laws and data entry errors in the various GSTRs / forms.

"In order to overcome the causes of the delay in sanctioning of refunds, Government has taken various steps, which includes amendments in the rules, changes in the business procedures of common portal and customs automated system to address the systemic issues," the statement said.

The issue of refunds to exporters has been delayed for over eight months now, with exporters complaining that delay in GST refunds has blocked their working capital.

related news

The revenue department, on the other hand, has argued that there are discrepancies in forms submitted by exporters with the customs department and those with the GST Network (GSTN).

"So far more than Rs 10, 000 crore has already been sanctioned by CBEC and states.

"A standard operating procedure applicable to both Central and State GST has been put in place by virtue of various Circulars and clarifications issued with regard to processing of ITC (input tax credit) refund," the statement said.

After the GST council meet last week, Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairperson Vanaja Sarna had said that the department has already paid refunds worth Rs 5,000 crore to exporters.

The statement further said that the "Government wants to assure the exporting community that it is keen to see that all their eligible refund claims are considered and sanctioned at the earliest".

The CBEC has taken an initiative to observe a special drive refund sanction fortnight from March 15 to 29, on an all India scale for which additional staff and infrastructure has been mobilised.

"GST Council, in its last meeting on March 10, has directed all States tax authorities to proactively clear refund claims.

"Exporting community is requested to take benefit of this fortnight and wholeheartedly come forward to get their errors rectified to enable sanction of refunds," the statement added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #GST #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC