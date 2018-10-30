App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, states apportion Rs 32,000 crore IGST in October

The apportionment would add to the goods and services tax (GST) revenue of both the centre and states for October. The total revenue collection figures for the month would be released on November 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As much as Rs 32,000 crore lying in the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) pool has been apportioned between the centre and states in the month of October. The states' share would be over Rs 15,000 crore, the official told PTI.

The apportionment would add to the goods and services tax (GST) revenue of both the centre and states for October. The total revenue collection figures for the month would be released on November 1.

This is the fifth time that IGST funds have been divided between the centre and states.

As much as Rs 29,000 crore was settled in September, Rs 12,000 crore in August, Rs 50,000 crore in June and Rs 35,000 crore in February this year.

related news

When some substantial amount accrues to IGST pool it is apportioned between the centre and states so that it does not lie idle with the centre, the official said, adding Rs 32,000 crore had been apportioned this month.

Under GST, the tax levied on consumption of goods or rendering of service is split 50:50 between the centre and the state. Such tax is known as central GST (CGST) and state GST (SGST).

On inter-state movement of goods as well as imports, an IGST is levied, which accrues to the centre. A cess is levied on top of these taxes on sin and luxury goods which make up for the compensation kitty used to make good of any revenue shortfall faced by states on implementation of GST.

Ideally, there should be 'nil' balance in the IGST pool since the amount should be used for payment of CGST and SGST.

As some businesses are ineligible to claim the benefits of input tax credit (ITC), the balance gets accumulated in the IGST pool.

The finance ministry has targeted monthly GST collections to be Rs 1 lakh crore for this fiscal, but the actual mop-up has fallen short of the target month after month. The sole exception was the month of April in which the numbers exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Economy #GST #IGST #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.