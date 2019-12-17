App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre seeks suggestions for new National Textile Policy

The formulation of the new policy has been under consideration for some time now. In 2016, then textiles minister Santosh Gangwar had said the new policy will envisage creation of additional 35 million jobs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The textiles ministry has sought suggestions for formulating the much-awaited new National Textile Policy for the next 10 years, which will envisage positioning India as a fully integrated, globally-competitive manufacturing and exporting hub. The policy will entail the strategy and action plan for the country's textile and apparel sector.

Last month, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy after consultations with states.

The formulation of the new policy has been under consideration for some time now. In 2016, then textiles minister Santosh Gangwar had said the new policy will envisage creation of additional 35 million jobs.

Close

The existing National Textile Policy 2000 was framed about 13 years ago. Since then, the industry has undergone various changes on the domestic and international front. The domestic textile industry has seen large-scale modernisation and technological up-gradation in the last decade and faces new challenges.

related news

"The Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is in the process of formulating a New Textile Policy for the next decade. This will include vision to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub, strategy and action plan for Indian textile and apparel sector," according to the ministry's website.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #National Textile Policy #Textiles Ministry

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.