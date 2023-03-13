 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre seeks Parliament nod to spend Rs 2.71 lakh crore more in 2022-23

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

In December, the Centre had sought approval to spend Rs 3.26 lakh crore more on a net basis in its first Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23

The Union government has sought the Parliament's approval to spend an additional Rs 2.71 lakh crore on a gross basis in 2022-23.

In the second Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 tabled in Lok Sabha on March 13 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government said that the net cash outgo would be Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

The Budget session of Parliament reconvened on March 13.

The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the current financial year follows December's first Supplementary Demands for Grants of Rs 3.26 lakh crore on a net basis.