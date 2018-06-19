App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:29 PM IST

Centre saved Rs 90,000 crore through digital transfer: Amitabh Kant

"(The) government is ahead of private sector in financial inclusion. We have digitised our economy. Unlike USA, in India data is public owned," he said at an event organised by CII.

The Centre has saved Rs 90,000 crore by digitally transferring money to beneficiaries of 440 government schemes, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said today. Kant further said India will be the first country in the world which will make debit/credit cards redundant.

Kant said India has pole-vaulted in the top 5 FinTech countries globally.

"There are more than 1,200 FinTech companies operating in India," he said, adding that the sector saw USD 3 billion investment in 2017 with number of deals jumping from 26 in 2014 to more than 200 in 2017.

Observing that challenges India faces are very unique, Kant said, "We need to find solutions that lie with the lower strata of society, of moving from poverty to middle-income group".
