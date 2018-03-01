Centre sanctions fund for rural roads in Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 706.47 crore for the construction of 43 roads and 15 bridges in Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

An official sanction order signed by the Director (rural connectivity) in the Union Rural Development Ministry, P Manoj Kumar, addressed to the state RWD commissioner said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured the Union government that the funds sanctioned will be judiciously utilised and the projects will be completed well in time, an official release said today.

In total, 684.46 kilometres of roads and 577 metres of bridges would be constructed from the sanctioned amount covering a huge unconnected habitation, the order said.

The chief minister has also extended his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his concern for Arunachal Pradesh in terms of connectivity is evident from the positive gesture.

Khandu also thanked the Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar for keeping his promise and sanctioning critical projects of rural connectivity.