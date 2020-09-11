172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|centre-releases-rs-6195-crore-in-grants-for-14-states-5825271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

The release of funds to states comes at a time when the Centre and states are locked in a dispute over the payment of GST compensation.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has paid Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRDG), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said in a statement.

The 14 states that received funds are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"The government on September 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis," Sitharaman's office tweeted.

Close

The government on September 10, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis. pic.twitter.com/18PW6eqgnn

related news

— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 11, 2020

The grant was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and the Centre has been releasing a fixed amount to states since April.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended a 41 percent share for states from the Centre's divisible pool in 2020-21, slightly lower than the earlier 42 percent.

The release of funds comes at a time when the Centre and states are locked in a dispute over payment of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Economy #GST #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.