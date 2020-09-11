Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

The Centre has paid Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRDG), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said in a statement.

The 14 states that received funds are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"The government on September 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis," Sitharaman's office tweeted.

The grant was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and the Centre has been releasing a fixed amount to states since April.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended a 41 percent share for states from the Centre's divisible pool in 2020-21, slightly lower than the earlier 42 percent.

The release of funds comes at a time when the Centre and states are locked in a dispute over payment of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation.