Centre releases Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under Jal Jeevan Mission

Representative image

The Government has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22.

This is the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year. The other 17 States/UTs have been asked to send their proposals to the National Jal Jeevan Mission for release of funds.

Of the central funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 93 percent is to be utilized on developing water supply infrastructure, 5 per cent on support activities and 2 percent on water quality monitoring and surveillance.

GST Council meeting on May 28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair video conference as states seek rate cuts on COVID-19 supplies

The Central funds are released by the Government based on the output in terms of tap water connections provided in the States/ UTs and the utilization of available Central funds and matching State share.

The States have to transfer Central funds released along with the matching State share to the single Nodal Account within 15 days of the release of Central funds. The States have to make provision for a matching State share and ensure that there is no shortage of funds to the implementing agencies and a proper expenditure plan is prepared so that expenditure is evenly spread throughout the year.

As part of the top priority being accorded by the Government, the budgetary allocation of the Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22.

In addition to this, the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants of Rs 26,940 crore will also be available to the PRIs for 'water and sanitation' services. In 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. It is expected that this kind of investment is likely to continue over the next three years to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal'.