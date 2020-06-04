App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre releases Rs 36,400 crore as December to February GST compensation to states

This comes at a time when the resources of various state governments have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on June 4 released Rs 36,400 crore as Goods & Services Tax (GST) compensation to states for the period December 2019 to February. This comes at a time when the resources of various state governments have taken a hit due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

A total of Rs 1,15,096 crore for the period April-November 2019 had already been released by the Centre to states and Union Territories.

Last month, it was reported that the central government had released Rs 15,340 crore to states and UTs in FY21 as GST compensation despite an almost insignificant collection due to relief provided in terms of filing of returns and payment of taxes owing to the lockdown.

Close
Meanwhile, as business activities came to a virtual standstill in April, owing to the COVID-19 led lockdown, GST collections for the month took a dip. GST collections for April reportedly stood around Rs 43,000 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Goods and Services Tax #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.