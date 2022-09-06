English
    Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states

    The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total revenue deficit grant of Rs 86,201 crores to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The central government on September 6 released the sixth installment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant, cumulatively amounting to Rs 7,183 crore, to 14 states.

    The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Ministry of Finance said.

    The PDRD grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution, and are aimed at meeting the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.

    The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total revenue deficit grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The amount is released by the finance ministry to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly installments.

    "With the release of sixth instalment for the month of September 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs. 43,100.50 crore," an official release noted.

    State-wise release of revenue deficit grant
    Name of state6th instalment released for Sept 2022Total grant released in FY23 so far
    Andhra PradeshRs 879.08 crRs 5274.50 cr
    AssamRs 407.50 crRs 2445.00 cr
    Himachal PradeshRs 781.42 crRs 4688.50 cr
    KeralaRs 1097.83 crRs 6587.00 cr
    ManipurRs 192.50 crRs 1155.00 cr
    MeghalayaRs 86.08 crRs 516.50 cr
    MizoramRs 134.58 crRs 807.50 cr
    NagalandRs 377.50 crRs 2265.00 cr
    PunjabRs 689.50 crRs 4137.00 cr
    RajasthanRs 405.17 crRs 2431.00 cr
    SikkimRs 36.67 crRs 220.00 cr
    TripuraRs 368.58 crRs 2211.50 cr
    UttarakhandRs 594.75 crRs 3568.50 cr
    West BengalRs 1132.25 crRs 6793.50 cr

    The 15th Finance Commission had recommended PDRD grants to the following states: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    The highest amount in this fiscal is to be issued to West Bengal, which has been granted Rs 6,793.50 crore so far. Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have received Rs 6,587 crore and Rs 5,274.50, respectively, through the first six monthly installments.
