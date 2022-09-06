Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states

Representative image

The central government on September 6 released the sixth installment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant, cumulatively amounting to Rs 7,183 crore, to 14 states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Ministry of Finance said.

The PDRD grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution, and are aimed at meeting the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total revenue deficit grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The amount is released by the finance ministry to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly installments.

"With the release of sixth instalment for the month of September 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs. 43,100.50 crore," an official release noted.

Name of state 6th instalment released for Sept 2022 Total grant released in FY23 so far Andhra Pradesh Rs 879.08 cr Rs 5274.50 cr Assam Rs 407.50 cr Rs 2445.00 cr Himachal Pradesh Rs 781.42 cr Rs 4688.50 cr Kerala Rs 1097.83 cr Rs 6587.00 cr Manipur Rs 192.50 cr Rs 1155.00 cr Meghalaya Rs 86.08 cr Rs 516.50 cr Mizoram Rs 134.58 cr Rs 807.50 cr Nagaland Rs 377.50 cr Rs 2265.00 cr Punjab Rs 689.50 cr Rs 4137.00 cr Rajasthan Rs 405.17 cr Rs 2431.00 cr Sikkim Rs 36.67 cr Rs 220.00 cr Tripura Rs 368.58 cr Rs 2211.50 cr Uttarakhand Rs 594.75 cr Rs 3568.50 cr West Bengal Rs 1132.25 cr Rs 6793.50 cr

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended PDRD grants to the following states: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The highest amount in this fiscal is to be issued to West Bengal, which has been granted Rs 6,793.50 crore so far. Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have received Rs 6,587 crore and Rs 5,274.50, respectively, through the first six monthly installments.