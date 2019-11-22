App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 01:31 PM IST

Centre releases over Rs 800 cr for vital health projects in J&K

Out of the total 144 ongoing and new health projects approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 48 projects have been completed and will be made functional soon, the spokesperson said.

The Centre has released Rs 836.64 crore out of the sanctioned allocation of Rs 900 crore under a financial assistance programme for vital health projects in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in Srinagar on Thursday to review the works being undertaken under PMDP in the health sector, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, it was informed that a target has been set to complete the rest of the 96 projects by the next financial year 2020-21, the spokesperson said.

The Financial Commissioner directed the executing agencies to ensure that all these projects are completed within the set deadline, the spokesman said.

Dulloo said the projects being undertaken in district hospitals of Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Reasi, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Sub-district hospital Sopore to launch Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses should be given top priority and completed shortly.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Centre #Economy #India #Jammu & Kashmir

