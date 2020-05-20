App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

According to government sources, as on 31st March 2019, Rs 47,271 crore GST compensation cess was collected had remained unutilised after the release of GST compensation to the states and UTs in the FYs 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
GST
GST

The central government has released Rs 15,340 crore to states and union territories (UTs) in the current fiscal year 2020-21 as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, despite an almost insignificant collection due to relief provided in terms of filing of return and payment of taxes owing to lockdown.

"Earlier, in the FY 2019-20, the central government had released Rs 120,498 crore GST compensation to states and UTs while it had collected only about Rs 95,000 crore in the form of compensation cess," government sources said.

In FY 2017-18 a total GST compensation cess of Rs 62,611 crore was collected, out of which a sum of Rs 41,146 crore was released to the states and UTs as GST compensation.

Close

In the FY 2018-19, Rs 95,081 crore was collected as GST compensation cess, out of which Rs 69,275 crore was released to the states and UTs as GST compensation.

related news

According to government sources, as per the releases of the finance ministry, as on 31st March 2019 Rs 47,271 crore GST compensation cess was collected had remained unutilized after the release of GST compensation to the states and UTs in the FYs 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Since the last release of GST compensation cess to the states and UTs made in February 2020 of Rs 19,950 crore for the months of October and November,, the Centre released a total of Rs 120,498 crore for FY 2019-20.

"Thereby, compensation till the bimonthly period of Oct-Nov, 2019 has been paid for all states and no state has been paid compensation for any period beyond that without any discrimination between states," sources said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #compensation cess #coronavirus #Economy #GST #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.