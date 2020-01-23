Centre plans to create National Business Register: Report

The Centre now plans to come out with a database for business enterprises across the country — a National Statistical Business Register, sources told The Economic Times.

The register will basically have a compilation of data on all existing businesses across India, that produce or distribute goods and services. As per the ET report, the list will be made based on data from the ongoing seventh economic census.

Data from the Goods and Services Tax Network and the databases of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation as well as those with the corporate affairs ministry will be used to regularly update the national business register, the report added.

This is being envisioned by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in order to improve economic activity in the country by digitising data of all such business establishments. In addition, the register is expected to aid the proposed annual survey of services.

Details like the name of a business enterprise, its location, type of work undertaken, ownership, number of workers and PAN/TAN will be sought under the proposed business register. This, the government hopes, will help in a more exhaustive coverage of the services sector via its proposed Annual Survey of Services, the report said.