App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre not releasing Rs 700 cr funds to Andhra for backward districts, says AP official

While the government think-tank Niti Aayog has recommended release of the funds to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, a file in this regard is pending with the Prime Minister Office (PMO) for last few months, Andhra Pradesh Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In what appears to be fall out of the TDP pulling out of the NDA, the Centre has not released Rs 700 crore funds to Andhra Pradesh for development of seven backward districts for 2017-18 and 2018-19, but a similar assistance due to Telangana has already been given.

While the government think-tank Niti Aayog has recommended release of the funds to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, a file in this regard is pending with the Prime Minister Office (PMO) for last few months, Andhra Pradesh Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao told PTI.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are entitled to a special development package from the Centre for a period of five years under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Andhra Pradesh is entitled to Rs 350 crore annual grant for the development of seven backward districts, while the neighbouring Telangana would get Rs 450 crore annually for nine backward districts.

related news

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke away from the NDA early this year over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

"We should get in total Rs 700 crore funds pending for 2017-18 and the current fiscal and the Centre has not released this amount till date. But to Telangana, it has released Rs 900 crore for both 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscals," Rao said.

Alleging that the Centre is acting in a "biased manner" towards the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, he said the state government has written several letters demanding early release of funds but the Centre has not responded positively. "In fact, the central government on February 9 released Rs 350 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal. However, a week later the funds were taken back without citing any reason," he noted.

Usually when the Centre allocates funds, it is deposited in the RBI general account of the state. The RBI has control over the account and it can take back the amount, he added. Stating that nothing is pending from the state government's side, Rao said: "We have submitted necessary utility certificates. Union Finance Ministry has not given a single reason either written or oral to the state."

In fact, the Niti Aayog has recommended releasing of funds to the state, but the file is pending with the PMO. "If the PMO cannot decide on a file in six months,imagine how the central government is functioning," he said. Out of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, seven backward districts are Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram. Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Economy #NDA #TDP

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.