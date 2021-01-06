MARKET NEWS

Centre mulls creating bank with Rs 1 lakh crore equity capital to fund port, road and power projects

The Indian administration is considering merging the existing India Infrastructure Finance Co., which has a Rs 20 billion corpus, with the new entity.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PC-AFP)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government trying to regain economic growth, the Indian administration is mulling a proposal to create a bank that would give financial support to port, road, and power projects.

Real estate, infrastructure sectors in 2021: The road ahead

As part of the plan, the new bank is likely to have an equity capital of Rs 1 trillion ($13.7 billion) that may be announced in the upcoming Budget 2021, reports Bloomberg. Also, the Indian administration is considering merging the existing India Infrastructure Finance Co., which has a Rs 20 billion corpus, with the new entity.

The central government, though will fund the institution, will later invite investors on the lines of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. The latter has, meanwhile, counted Asian Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as its investors. Regarding this proposal, the Union Finance Ministry has even prepared a note for PM Modi’s cabinet to discuss the proposal.

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2020-21, which though was an improvement from 23.9 percent contraction in the April-June quarter. Apart from this, India's eight core infrastructure sectors saw a 2.5 per cent contraction.

The central government is currently facing the challenge of boosting the economy by spending on productive assets. In 2020, the government was forced to direct a stimulus to help the poor and the farmers amid the pandemic-induced slowdown.

With public finances deteriorating, PM Modi-led administration is looking forward to attracting foreign investment to meet $1.5 trillion spendings on new roads, rail links, and other infrastructure over the next five years.

Despite the government pumping around Rs 1.7 trillion rupees into public sector banks in the two years to March 2020, weak revenue growth and a widening budget deficit have put a break in the Centre's recapitalisation plans.
TAGS: #ADB #Budget 2021 #Business #economic slowdown #equity capital #GDP contraction #GDP growth #India Infrastructure Finance #Indian economy #Narendra Modi #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 6, 2021 04:50 pm

