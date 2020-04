The Centre may suspend disbursement of increased dearness allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners, CNBC-TV18 has reported.



According to government sources, the payment of increased DA may be held from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020. The payment will be made by the government later as arrears.















The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), which is scheduled to meet on April 22, is likely to discuss the proposal tomorrow.

In March earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees. The DA had been raised to 21 percent from the earlier 17 percent. An increase in dearness relief (DR) was also approved.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had at the time said that 48 lakh employees, 65 lakh pensioners and 1.13 crore families would benefit from the hike.