172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|centre-may-put-voluntary-pension-schemes-for-small-traders-unorganised-workers-under-epfo-control-report-6040471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre may put voluntary pension schemes for small traders, unorganised workers under EPFO control: Report

The move comes as both schemes have so far failed to generate widespread interest from target groups, years into their launch

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre is likely to announce a voluntary pension scheme for small traders and the unorganised sector under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make both 'more attractive'.

An official told The Economic Times that the labour ministry is considering bringing the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) for unorganised workers and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for traders and self-employed under EPFO control.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The move comes as both schemes have so far failed to generate widespread interest from target groups, years into their launch. The aim is also to simplify implementation and make these schemes effective, the report added.

Another official said discussions are centred on whether the EPFO will take over existing schemes or float completely new scheme(s). This official noted that EPFO has no experience handling individual contributors without employer intervention, which means the move will “require a lot of preparations.”

Any development is likely to be carried out under the Code on Social Security, 2020 – as per which the Centre can frame schemes for providing social security benefits to self-employed workers or any other class of persons, it added.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Business #Economy #EPFO #India #investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.