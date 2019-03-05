Centre may launch Rs 270 crore scheme to boost work-from-home jobs

The government is working to bring a Rs 270 crore-scheme to encourage work-from-home jobs in the information technology (IT) sector by offering financial incentives to both employees and employers, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, the scheme aims to create about 50,000 work-from-home jobs, especially for women and differently-abled persons, in the three-year period till March 31, 2022.

The objective behind incentivising work-from-home jobs through policy-level initiatives can help in creating jobs in the information technology enabled services (ITES) while increasing the available talent pool for the sector, an Electronics and IT Ministry official told the newspaper.

“There is abundant talent pool in the country, especially women, who are not able to join full-time office jobs,” said the official. The initiative will create employment opportunities for them, the official added.

Under the ‘work-from-home’ policy, the government may extend relaxation in labour laws. It can be similar to the exemptions given to start-ups under the Startup India programme.

The report further suggested that the scheme may be launched as phase II of the IT Ministry’s India BPO Promotion Scheme that incentivises firms to set up operations in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country. It is distributed among each state in proportion to the state's population with an outlay of Rs 493 crore.