 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre laments non-utilisation of fund by state animal husbandry departments; urges states to spend

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Livestock Census covers all domesticated animals and its headcounts for total 16 species of animals including cattle and buffalo.

The Centre on Saturday rued that animal husbandry departments in state governments are not fully utilising central funds for development of this sector and urged them to spend money to implement projects.

The Centre on Saturday rued that animal husbandry departments in state governments are not fully utilising central funds for development of this sector and urged them to spend money to implement projects.

Addressing an event to mark the 'World Veterinary Day', Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala stressed on registration of birth and death of livestock for having a real time data.

The 'World Veterinary Day' honours the veterinary profession every year on the last Saturday of April.

Rupla said the government conducts 'Livestock Census' regularly, but there is no provision currently for registration of birth and death similar to human beings.