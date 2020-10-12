172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|centre-has-spent-40-of-its-fy21-capital-expenditure-budget-by-september-end-5953041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:00 PM IST

Centre has spent 40% of its FY21 capital expenditure budget by September-end

The Centre's CAPEX is budgeted at Rs 4.13 lakh crore for FY21. On October 12, the finance ministry announced an additional budget of Rs 25,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News

The Central government has already spent 40 percent of its capital expenditure (capex) budget till September-end, according to a senior finance ministry official.

The Centre's capex is budgeted at Rs 4.13 lakh crore for FY21.

On October 12, the Finance Ministry announced a slew of measures. These included an additional budget of Rs 25,000 crore, which would be provided for capital expenditure on roads, defence, infrastructure, water supply, urban development, and domestically produced capital equipment.

While announcing the measures, the government said that while supply constraints have been eased, consumer demand is still affected.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:00 pm

