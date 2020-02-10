Centre has allocated Rs 80cr as incentive to Puducherry under Smart City scheme: Minister

The Centre has earmarked Rs 80 crore as special incentive to Puducherry for 'impressive' implementation of the Smart City project here, the territorial Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, he said though the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in the union territory was doing a 'tight rope walk' in meeting fiscal requirements of various projects, the government was marching ahead "in taking care of the welfare of the people."

The minister said the Centre had lauded the impressive implementation of the Smart City project by the Puducherry government and added that as a token of appreciation it had earmarked a special incentive of Rs 80 crore for the union territory.

He alleged that on the one hand the Centre was declining to earmark sufficient funds to Puducherry, while Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was on the other hand putting several hurdles in smooth implementation of schemes.

He claimed that despite the hindrances faced by the territorial government it was doing its best to work for the welfare of the people.

The only sources of revenue for the government were commercial taxes, excise revenue and tourism, Namassivayam said.

The government would also go in for certain other schemes to mop up revenue without hurting the welfare of the people, he added.

Asked if the government would bring in the controversial casino project and embark upon on lottery scheme, the minister said "we are very conscious that schemes that would be injurious would never be implemented."