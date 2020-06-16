App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's trade deficit now stands at $3.15 billion as opposed to $15.36 billion at the same time last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

India expects exports to rise to pre-coronavirus levels in June as the country slowly eased the lockdown to revive economic activity.

The government expects June to be better on 'early indications', The Economic Times reported.

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, said exports for June first-week stood at $4.94 billion 'at par' with $5.03 billion recorded in the first week of June 2019, adding that he expects contraction for the month to reduce to 8-10 percent.

Close

Exports slumped 36.47 percent to $19.05 billion in May, which was slightly better than the 60 percent plunge in April when a large number of international orders were cancelled. Among the exported items, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rice and iron ore showed positive growth in May.

Trade deficit in May stood at $3.5 billion – a steep drop. The previous low was in March 2016 when the trade deficit touched $2.18 billion.

Merchandise exports grew 84 percent, recovering faster than imports which grew 30 percent month-on-month, as per ICRA. The rating agency said this suggests that logistical issues have eased, thus “accelerating shipment … even as labour availability remained an issue in some areas.”

India has been under lockdown since March 25, having been through five phases of the shutdown. In Lockdown 5.0 the Centre has begun Unlock 1.0 to slowly reopen sectors for economic activity, especially in non-containment zones.

Coronavirus infections, however, continue to rise, touching 343,091 cases. India is now also the country fourth most affected from the pandemic globally.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #trade

