MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre disburses Rs 2,071 crore loan for 4,000 odd projects so far under Agriculture Infrastructure fund

Narendra Singh Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said a total of 8,488 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme so far with a loan amount of Rs 6,098 crore.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

The government has so far disbursed Rs 2,071 crore for 4,003 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said a total of 8,488 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme so far with a loan amount of Rs 6,098 crore.

"Out of which, Rs 2,071 crores have been disbursed for 4,003 projects," he said. Out of 8,488 projects sanctioned so far, a maximum of 1,954 projects were from Madhya Pradesh, followed by 1,424 projects in Andhra Pradesh, 900 projects in Karnataka, 684 projects in Uttar Pradesh, 654 projects from Rajasthan and 555 projects in Maharashtra.

About 5,067 projects sanctioned belonged to primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACs), 2,576 projects of agri-entrepreneurs, 685 projects of individual farmers, 61 projects of farmer producer organizations and 53 projects belonged to start-ups, showed the data placed before the Lower House.

The agriculture infrastructure fund set up in 2020 aims at providing a medium-long term debt financial facility till 2025-26 for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.
PTI
Tags: #Agriculture Infrastructure fund #Centre #Economy #India #loan
first published: Dec 7, 2021 03:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.