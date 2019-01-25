App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre committed to provide LPG to all BPL families: Union Minister

The Union government is committed to ensure that LPG connections are provided to all BPL families in the country, Minister of state for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Jigajinagi said on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
He was speaking after handing over LPG connections to over 40 benefeciaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujwal Yojana' (PMUY) at a convention of beneficiaries held at the BC road here.

He congratulated everyone who put in their effort to make the scheme a grand success across the country by releasing more than six crore connections in the last four and a half years,"thereby making kitchens free from smoke and pollution."

Speaking at the function, chairman of the Parliamentary committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Prahlad Joshi, MP,said Congress-ledgovernments could provide LPG connections only to five crore families since domestic gas was introduced in the country, while the NDA government had released six crore gas connections to BPL families within a short span of time.

Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, who also spoke, said that with the time-bound implementation of PMUY in Dakshina Kannada district, it would become the first kerosene-free district in the state.

MLAs from the district and BPCL regional manager S Thangavel were also present at the function.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:46 pm

tags #Economy #India #LPG #PMUY

