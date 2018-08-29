App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre clears Rs 2219 cr in grant and loan for Sardar Sarovar dam canal network

Though the construction of one of the biggest dams in the country on the Narmada river had already been completed, the work on its canal network for distribution of water is still pending.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 730 crore in grant and a long-term loan of Rs 1484.39 crore for building the canal network for the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat, deputy Chief Minister Saurabh Patel said today.

"The Centre has sanctioned a grant of Rs 730 crore for building the canal network for the Sardar Sarovar dam for year 2018-19 under an irrigation scheme," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

He said the Centre had also sanctioned a long-term loan of Rs 1484.39 crore at the rate of six per cent from the Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF), which has been created to finance 99 priority irrigation schemes in the country.

"This will help in early completion of building the canal network for the dam," Patel said.

Besides irrigation, the water will be used for drinking purpose, he said.

The water level of the dam has reached 120 metres so far this monsoon, 18 metres short of its entire height.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #Centre #Economy #India #Sardar Sarovar Dam

