App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

AAP claimed that credit given out by Yes Bank grew nearly five times from 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, to 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 7 blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It claimed that credit given out by Yes Bank grew nearly five times from 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, to 2019.

"Today, millions of people face the risk of losing their lifelong savings.

"The biggest reason behind the disappearance of these savings is that Yes Bank gave loans worth millions of crores of rupees to many big crony capitalists in the last five years and today they are not ready to return the money," AAP MLA and senior leader Raghav Chadha told reporters.

Close

Chadha alleged that the money of Yes Bank's account holders was "stolen" by big capitalists.

related news

"When the BJP government came to power in 2014, the total credit given out by Yes Bank was only Rs 55,000 crore, this increased to Rs 2,40,000 crore by 2019," he said.

"All this credit was given out to crony capitalists during BJP's rule and now we find that this money, which belonged to the poor and middle class people, has been stolen," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party did not even spare god. Lord Jagannath Trust's Rs 545 crore was deposited in Yes Bank. Along with the money of all the other account holders, this money was also stolen by the big capitalists during the tenure of the BJP," he added.

Chadha alleged that the BJP is "instigating" communal riots to divert people's attention from crucial issues.

"Using the issues of CAA, NRC and NPR, the BJP is instigating riots in the country, and diverting the attention of the country's people from important issues," he said.

"The BJP does not want people to question its government on unemployment, failing banks, and slowdown of our economy," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday superseded the board of Yes Bank and put a 30-day moratorium, capping the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.

The RBI said the restrictions were imposed due to the ailing financial condition of Yes Bank, which had failed to raise capital to keep itself going.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #finance #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.