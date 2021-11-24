Centre approves construction of 3.61 lakh houses in 17 states under PMAY (Urban)

Representative image

The Centre has approved the construction of 3.61 lakh houses in 17 states and union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme to 1.14 crore, housing and urban affairs ministry statement said on November 24.

A total of 3.61 lakh houses were approved for construction from 17 States/UTs under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) verticals of PMAY-U, it said.

The approval was given by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on November 23.

Presiding over the meeting, secretary, MoHUA, took up the issues pertaining with States/UTs regarding construction of houses under the Mission. He asked the States/UTs to resolve the issues without delay so that construction of houses can be expedited.

Construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the Mission is now 1.14 crore; of which more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The total investment under the Mission is ₹ 7.52 lakh crore, with a Central Assistance of ₹ 1.85 lakh crore. So far, ₹ 1.13 lakh crore of funds have already been released. The CSMC also accorded approval for revision of projects from 14 States/UTs translating into 3.74 lakh houses, the statement said.

At the CSMC meeting, an e-Finance module was also launched by the HUA secretary. The e-Finance module has been integrated with all modules of the PMAY-U MIS system and designed, developed within PMAY-U MIS System with the objective to provide a platform to all stakeholders for disbursement of funds through direct benefit transfer mode and to validate beneficiaries, it said.

While launching the module, Mishra said, “The e-Finance module has been launched with a specific purpose to remove any sort of misinformation. Now, there will be transparency, and all financial data will be captured on the platform.”

Mishra also approved proposals under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) - Model 2 - in Telangana and Tamil Nadu. A total of 19,535 units, have been approved for urban migrants/poor, involving Technology Innovation Grant of Rs 39.11 crore.

He directed the states/UTs to ensure proper implementation of ARHCs by utilising vacant JnNURM houses. He asked the stakeholders to come up with more proposals under Model 2 of ARHCs.

ARHCs provide affordable rental accommodation to urban migrants/poor in urban areas close to their workplace. The ARHC scheme is being implemented through two models. Under Model 1, existing government funded vacant houses are converted into ARHCs through Public Private Partnership or by public agencies; Under Model 2, construction, operation and maintenance of ARHCs will be done by public/private entities on their own vacant land.