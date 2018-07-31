App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves 8 centre of excellence for competitiveness

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said in Lok Sabha that Rs 86.5 crore has already been released by the central government to these eight centres of excellence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has approved setting up of eight centres of excellence for enhancement of competitiveness in the Indian capital goods sector at a cost of Rs 169 crore.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said in Lok Sabha that Rs 86.5 crore has already been released by the central government to these eight centres of excellence.

Supriyo said under the scheme, the IIT Madras will develop 11 advanced technologies for machine tools and production technology, the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore will develop high speed shuttle-less rapier looms and PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore will develop three welding technologies.

The minister said during Question Hour that the IIT Kharagpur will develop seven manufacturing technologies, Heavy Engineering Corporation, Ranchi will develop five cubic metre hydraulic excavator and SiTare, Coimbatore will develop smart submersible pumps.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will develop additive manufacturing for high performance metallic alloys and the IIT Delhi will develop textile machinery under the scheme, he said.
