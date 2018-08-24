App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves 1.12 lakh more houses under PM's housing scheme

According to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is mandated to implement the scheme, the total number of houses being funded under the PMAY (Urban) is close to 55 lakh across the country so far.

The Centre has approved construction of nearly 1.12 lakh more affordable houses for urban poor in eight states under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, with Andra Pradesh bagging the largest share of over 37,000 housing units, an official said today.

The approval was given in a meeting of the central sanctioning and monitoring committee (CSMC) of PMAY(U) yesterday. Last month, the committee also sanctioned construction of 2.67 lakh affordable houses for the poor in 10 states.

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 1,12,213 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)," according to a statement issued by the ministry.

It stated that Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 37,719 houses while the sanction for Haryana is 19,858. The number of houses sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh is 18,375, Maharashtra 12,238 houses, Chhattisgarh 10,632 houses and Karnataka 8,761 houses, it stated.

"Approvals given for J&K stands at 4,442 houses while Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 188 houses," the statement added. The ministry said that central assistance of Rs 1,683.18 crore will be provided to execute these projects.

"With these proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 54,95,443 after final approval from CSMC," it added.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #PMAY #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna

