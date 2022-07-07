English
    Centre amends wheat flour export policy, panel to decide from July 12

    While no restrictions have been imposed on the export of wheat flour, an inter-ministerial committee will make recommendations on the same.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    India has tweaked its export policy for wheat flour, and an inter-ministerial committee will take a call on outbound shipments from July 12.

    In a notification dated July 6, the government said no restrictions were being imposed on the export of wheat flour, maida, semolina and wholemeal atta.

    The government said that supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players, leading to prices fluctuations and potential quality issues.

    "Therefore, it is imperative to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India," it said.

    Meanwhile, wheat flour exports between July 6 until July 12 will be allowed in case loading of the shipments has commenced before the issue of the notification and if the consignment has been handed over to the customs authority and registered by them.

    The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global food and commodities supplies, including that of wheat.

    India banned wheat exports on May 13 to ensure domestic availability but has been allowing shipments to select countries as assistance.
    Tags: #Economy #Exports #India #wheat
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 10:13 am
