Centre alone can't be responsible for managing inflation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

The responsibility of bringing down inflation cannot be left with the Centre alone, and states, too, must play their part, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said on Thursday.

"Inflation that prevails in different parts of the country - despite the GST, creation of one market, removal of tolls and taxes, and freeing movement of goods - varies from state to state," the finance minister said at a conference on taming down the inflation, organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

She argued that the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel on two occasions - in November 2021 and May 2022 - to the extent it could so that the burden of higher global crude oil prices was reduced on the end-consumer. However, certain states had not acted in tandem and reduced state-level taxes, she said, adding quickly that she was "not doing politics".

"But the fact remains. Coincidentally, I find inflation being higher than the national level inflation in states that have not reduced fuel prices," she said.

According to data released by the statistics ministry last month, all-India headline retail inflation fell to a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. As many as half of the 22 states for which the ministry releases data witnessed inflation that was higher than 6.71 percent in July, with Telangana seeing the highest rate of 8.58 percent.

"Just as today, there are a lot of discussions about devolution of taxable revenues... Similarly, there are, I would suggest, enough justifications to have this understanding of how states also manage their inflation. It cannot be that inflation is handled only by the Centre," Sitharaman asserted.

"When states don't take enough steps, that part of India suffers from want of a relief from the stress of inflation. The exogenous factors affect both the Centre and states," she said.