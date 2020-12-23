MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre allows Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh to borrow Rs 4,898 crore extra post ULB reforms

The two states have successfully completed the set of reforms required in the functioning of ULBs, as specified by the Department of Expenditure.

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 12:26 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

The Centre has permitted two states -- Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- to borrow additional financial resources to the tune of Rs 4,898 crore following reforms in urban local bodies (ULBs), the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two states have successfully completed the set of reforms required in the functioning of ULBs, as specified by the Department of Expenditure.

"Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been granted permission to mobilise additional financial resources to the tune of Rs 4,898 crore through open market borrowings.

"Out of these, Andhra Pradesh has received permission of Rs 2,525 crore, while Madhya Pradesh has been permitted to mobilize additional Rs 2,373 crore," the Ministry said in a statement.

Reforms in the urban local bodies and the urban utilities reforms are aimed at financial strengthening of ULBs in the state and to enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services.

Close

Related stories

Economically rejuvenated ULBs will also be able to create good civic infrastructure, the Ministry added.

The Centre had in May enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP). Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen centric reforms by the states.

The states get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 per cent of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector. The four citizen centric areas identified for reforms were -- implementation of One Nation One Ration Card system, ease of doing business reform, urban local body/utility reforms and power sector reforms.

Besides the ULBs reforms undertaken by Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, 10 states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card system and six states have made the ease of doing business reforms, so far, the Ministry added.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Dec 23, 2020 12:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.