App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre allocates Rs 2,675 crore to Uttarakhand under CAMPA fund

Uttarakhand's Forest Minister appraised the Union Environment Minister for environment protection projects undertaken by the government

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has allocated Rs 2,675 crore to Uttarakhand for compensatory afforestation and other green activities, officials said on Friday. The amount was released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar handed the cheque to Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

CAMPA Act seeks to provide an appropriate institutional mechanism to ensure expeditious utilization of amounts released in lieu of forest land diverted for a non-forest purpose. It might mitigate the impact of such diversion.

Close

Appraising the Union minister about environment protection projects undertaken by the state government, Rawat said tree plantation has been done on 19,000 hectares of land. Along with that 5,152 water holes have been constructed which are presently storing 15 lakh litres of water.

related news

He also spoke about the massive plantation drives undertaken along the banks of Rispana, Bindal and Kosi rivers in the state to revive them.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:14 am

tags #Business #Economy #environment

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.